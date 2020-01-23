Budapest Airport boosts Spanish seats with Wizz Air to Santander

Budapest Airport has announced a new route to the Spanish city of Santander with its home-based carrier Wizz Air. Launching the 1,846-kilometre sector with the low-cost carrier (LCC) on 2 June, the twice-weekly service becomes the airline’s 70th destination served from the Hungarian gateway.

Providing Budapest’s passengers with an ideal short-break option to the medieval port, Wizz Air’s new link will boost the airline’s presence in the Budapest-Spain market. The LCC will have close to 54% share of all Spanish flights and seats from Hungary’s capital city during S20.

“Wizz Air continues to support our growth and recognises Spain as a key market for Budapest,” says Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “The city of Santander is a renowned tourist resort in demand from Hungarian travellers, while we continue to welcome an ever-growing number of Spanish visitors each year. This new link will enhance choice for passengers from both countries.”

Santander becomes Wizz Air’s ninth Spanish service from Budapest, joining existing links to Alicante, Barcelona, Castellón, Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife South. As the LCC expands its route map from the airport, the new link also further consolidates the country’s position as Budapest’s fourth-largest market served, offering 12,786 weekly seats to Spain this summer.