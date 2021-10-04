Budapest Airport boosts African and Asian networks

As part of Budapest Airport’s strategy to further develop its route network in Africa and Asia, the Hungarian gateway has confirmed three new services with Wizz Air for W21/22. Launching in December, the low-cost carrier will commence highly desired links to Amman and Aqaba (Jordan) and Hurghada (Egypt).

Budapest first saw Amman join its destination map in 2018, witnessing immediate demand on the service to Western Asia. With Wizz Air’s latest announcement, the airport’s capacity to Jordan’s main gateway will increase from 17 December 2021 with a twice-weekly service. Complementing its operation to the Jordanian capital, the ULCC will also launch a twice-weekly link to Aqaba from 16 December 2021, the Red Sea Coast being a hugely sought-after destination.

In addition to boosting Budapest’s Asian network, the home-based airline has confirmed a weekly flight to Hurghada, Egypt’s second busiest airport. Increasing the airport’s capacity to Africa, the carrier will commence links to the vastly important destination for European leisure flights on 18 December 2021. Wizz Air’s new service will join the airport’s existing links to Cairo and Hurghada, seeing Budapest offer 198 flights to the popular winter holiday resorts during W21/22.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport comments: “We are over-the-moon that one of our biggest airline partners has decided to add to our destinations in Africa and Asia. Wizz Air’s new schedules make for an ideal week vacation to Egypt, or the perfect short getaway to Jordan to take in the enchantment of the Red Sea.”

Bogáts adds: “The confirmation of Wizz Air’s new flights comes at the perfect time as we start to witness the increase in demand for winter breaks. Our customers’ confidence has returned and we have no doubt in the popularity of these routes.”