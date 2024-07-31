Budapest Airport announces four new year-round routes with Wizz Air

Budapest Airport, managed by VINCI Airports, has announced that Wizz Air will launch four new year-round routes starting this winter. These routes, operated by the Airbus A321neo aircraft, include two new destinations and the revival of two previously served connections, expanding the airport’s travel options.
- Marrakech: Starting late October, this route will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, re-establishing a direct connection to Morocco that was last available in 2019.
- Genoa: Also beginning in late October, flights to Genoa will run three times weekly, targeting Hungarian cruise travellers and tourists who previously accessed the region via Milan.
- Girona: A new destination to be served three times weekly from late October, enhancing Budapest’s connectivity to Southern France and the Pyrenees.
- Memmingen: From December 17, this route will operate four times weekly, restoring a link to Bavaria last available in 2012, and providing an alternative gateway to Munich.
This expansion will add half a million seats annually, significantly boosting Budapest Airport’s connectivity. Máté Ritter, Head of Airline Development, expressed enthusiasm for the new routes and the enhanced travel options they will bring.