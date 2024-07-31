Budapest Airport announces four new year-round routes with Wizz Air

Budapest Airport, managed by VINCI Airports, has announced that Wizz Air will launch four new year-round routes starting this winter. These routes, operated by the Airbus A321neo aircraft, include two new destinations and the revival of two previously served connections, expanding the airport’s travel options.

Marrakech: Starting late October, this route will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, re-establishing a direct connection to Morocco that was last available in 2019. Genoa: Also beginning in late October, flights to Genoa will run three times weekly, targeting Hungarian cruise travellers and tourists who previously accessed the region via Milan. Girona: A new destination to be served three times weekly from late October, enhancing Budapest’s connectivity to Southern France and the Pyrenees. Memmingen: From December 17, this route will operate four times weekly, restoring a link to Bavaria last available in 2012, and providing an alternative gateway to Munich.

This expansion will add half a million seats annually, significantly boosting Budapest Airport’s connectivity. Máté Ritter, Head of Airline Development, expressed enthusiasm for the new routes and the enhanced travel options they will bring.