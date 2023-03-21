Budapest Airport adds winter routes with Wizz Air

Just as the summer season approaches, Budapest Airport is already looking ahead to ensure its network for the winter continues to offer a diverse selection of destinations. In a boost to the Hungarian gateway’s route map, Wizz Air has announced the commencement of two new routes from October, adding Copenhagen and Sharm El Sheikh to its ever-growing connections from Budapest.

Launching services to the Danish capital on 1 October, Wizz Air will add a daily connection to Copenhagen. While the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) faces direct competition on the route, the addition of Wizz Air’s operations shows significant enhancement to Budapest’s connections to the Nordic region with the airport notably linked to Helsinki, Finland; Oslo, Norway; Keflavik, Iceland; and Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden.

Later in the month, Wizz Air will commence a twice-weekly service to Sharm El Sheikh. Joining Budapest’s flights to Cairo and Hurghada, the ULCC’s operation will see the airport connected to Egypt’s three main airports and offering passengers a variety of popular destinations.

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, comments: “Wizz Air’s latest additions to our network are both highly desired destinations. Sharm El Sheikh is a perfect vacation spot with its sandy beaches and clear waters, while Copenhagen is renowned for its charm and wonderful city break. I’ve no doubt both routes will be in high demand.”