Budapest Airport adds third connection to Saudi Arabia, by Wizz Air

Budapest Airport has witnessed the launch of another connection to Saudi Arabia today as Wizz Air commenced a twice-weekly service to Dammam. The third of the ultra-low-cost carrier’s expansion into the Middle Eastern country from Hungary’s capital city airport, today’s route joins links to Jeddah and Riyadh which were launched in January.

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, says: “As the capital of Saudi’s Eastern Province, Dammam is the perfect mix of tranquil scenes of the Arabian Gulf and bustling infrastructure. Wizz Air’s flights to the modern metropolis is the hat trick to our ties to Saudi Arabia and we have no doubt of the success of all three of the services as the country’s reputation as the future of tourism continues to grow.”

Wizz Air will operate the 3,534-km sector utilising its fleet of 239-seats Airbus A321neos, adding 14,340 one-way seats to Budapest’s Saudi Arabian schedule this summer.