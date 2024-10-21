Brussels South Charleroi Airport plays key role in Wizz Air and Airbus SAF trial project

Wizz Air and Airbus have partnered to conduct trials with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), positioning the airline ahead of the upcoming RefuelEU regulations set for 2025. Brussels South Charleroi Airport will play a crucial role in these trials, which aim to reduce CO2 emissions in aviation.

Wizz Air flights from Charleroi to Budapest and Barcelona will use SAF blends of up to 10%, provided by Cepsa and distributed by World Fuel Services. The initiative supports Wizz Air’s goal of using SAF for 10% of its flights by 2030 and aligns with Europe’s Destination 2050 targets for carbon-neutral aviation.