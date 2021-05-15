Biggest ever Wizz Air network in Italy: new base in Rome Fiumicino with 32 new routes, 57 in total

Wizz Air started flying to Italy in 2004, and since then has carried over 40 million passengers to and from Italy on its over 200 routes. Wizz Air is dedicated to continuing to develop its network and making affordable travel accessible to an ever-increasing number of people. With the experience of providing low fare high-quality services in the past 17 years.

The establishment of Wizz Air’s newest, 43rd base in Rome Fiumicino, which follows the opening of four bases (Milan Malpensa, Catania, Palermo and Bari) of the airline in Italy within just one year underpins Wizz Air’s commitment towards the country. Not only will the opening of this new base in Rome bring more economic growth to the region, but will also create over 100 new direct jobs with the airline and over 1,500 jobs in associated industries. The 4 Airbus A321neo aircraft will support the operations of 32 new routes to London Luton, Liverpool, Eindhoven, Sofia, Tel Aviv, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Zakynthos, Heraklion, Larnaca, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada, Alexandria, Kharkiv, Pristina, Antalya, Bodrum, Keflavik, Tirgu Mures, Constanta, Satu Mare, Dubrovnik, Split, Faro, Nice, Prague, Tallinn totalling 57 destinations from Rome in 2021.

Today’s announcement will more than double Wizz Air’s seats on sale in Rome and will reach almost 4 million annual seats. Wizz Air’s extensive Rome network will support local tourism, bring more capital to the region as well as connect Rome with new and exciting, currently unserved destinations such as Liverpool, Keflavik, Hurghada, Alexandria, Tallinn, Pristina, Tirgu Mures, Satu Mare, Constanta, Faro, Fuerteventura, Antalya and Bodrum.

Together with today’s announcement, Wizz Air launches its domestic Italian Wizz Air Discount Club. The 12 months membership provides travellers with a guaranteed discount from the ticket price of all Italian domestic Wizz Air flights above 14.99€, as well as a 2€ discount for WIZZ Priority(subject to availability). The Domestic Wizz Air Discount Club membership starts at only 19.99€ per year.

Wizz Air is an investment-grade credit-rated airline, with a fleet of an average age of 5.4 years comprising of the currently available most efficient and sustainable Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo family single-aisle aircraft. In line with the company’s sustainability actions, Wizz Air’s carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger). Wizz Air has the largest order book of over 250 aircraft of the state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo family which will enable the airline to further reduce its environmental footprint in Italy as well as across its entire network.

Speaking at the press conference in Rome Fiumicino today, George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air Group said: “I am delighted to announce our newest base in Rome Fiumicino Airport. Wizz Air’s 5 Italian base underpins our commitment to continue to invest in Italy supporting both Italy’s economic recovery as well offering consumers a wide range of affordable destinations at low fares. In the last 12 months, we have allocated 17 based aircraft to Italy, and will continue to invest in the market doubling our presence in the next three years launching further operating bases and new domestic and international routes. Our brand new A321neo aircraft as well as our enhanced protective measures will ensure the best possible sanitary conditions for travellers while operating with the lowest environmental footprint. We look forward welcome passengers back on board with great service and a smile”

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM ROME FIUMICINO

DESTINATION DAYS LOWEST FARE* STARTS ROME FIUMICINO – LONDON LUTON Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday 24.99 EUR / 21.99 GBP 1 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – LIVERPOOL Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 24.99 EUR / 21.99 GBP 1 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – EINDHOVEN Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 24.99 EUR 2 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – SOFIA Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 19.99 EUR / 38.99 BGN 16 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – TEL AVIV Monday, Wednesday, Friday 29.99 EUR / 119 ILS 16 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – CASABLANCA Monday, Friday 34.99 EUR 16 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – MARRAKESH Tuesday, Saturday 34.99 EUR 2 November 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – MYKONOS Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 24.99 EUR 1 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – SANTORINI Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 24.99 EUR 1 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – CORFU Monday, Friday 24.99 EUR 2 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – ZAKHINTOS Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 24.99 EUR 1 5 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – HERAKLION Monday, Wednesday, Friday 24.99 EUR 16 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – LARNACA Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 24.99 EUR 1 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – FUERTEVENTURA Thursday, Sunday 39.99 EUR 15 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – TENERIFE Tuesday, Saturday 39.99 EUR 3July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – SHARM EL SHEIKH Thursday, Sunday 39.99 EUR / 48.99 USD 15 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – HURGHADA Tuesday, Saturday 39.99 EUR / 48.99 USD 17 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – ALEXANDRIA Tuesday, Saturday 39.99 EUR / 48.99 USD 17 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – KHARKIV Wednesday, Sunday 24.99 EUR / 859 UAH 18 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – PRISTINA Wednesday, Sunday 29.99 EUR 18 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – ANTALYA Thursday, Sunday 34.99 EUR 15 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – BODRUM Wednesday, Sunday 34.99 EUR 18 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – KEFLAVÍK Monday, Friday 39.99 EUR 16 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – TIRGU MURES Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 24.99 EUR / 119 RON 1 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – CONSTANTA Monday, Friday, 24.99 EUR / 119 RON 2 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – SATU MARE Tuesday, Saturday 24.99 EUR / 119 RON 17 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – DUBROVNIK Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 24.99 EUR / 189 HRK 1 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – SPLIT Monday, Wednesday, Friday 24.99 EUR / 189 HRK 2 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – FARO Wednesday, Sunday 29.99 EUR 4 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – NICE Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 24.99 EUR 2July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – PRAGUE Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 19.99 EUR / 529 CZK 2 July 2021 ROME FIUMICINO – TALLINN Monday, Friday 19.99 EUR 2 July 2021

May 13, 2021, 10:00