Wizz Air announces new route to Chisinau from Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Wizz Air is expanding its network with the launch of a new route connecting Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. Starting on 19 December 2024, the airline will operate two weekly flights, on Thursdays and Sundays, to this increasingly popular city break destination. Tickets are already available for booking on the airline’s website.

Philippe Verdonck, CEO of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are really happy to see Wizz Air continuing to grow. Thanks to this new line, another capital is available for our travelers to visit.” He also emphasized the strong relationship between BSCA and Wizz Air, which has been a major player at the airport for years.

Chisinau offers a charming blend of picturesque streets, beautiful parks, and a rich wine culture, making it an attractive destination for travellers. The city is home to two of the largest wineries in the world, adding to its appeal for wine lovers.

Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sasha Vislaus, added: “This launch is especially meaningful as we recently celebrated our 20th anniversary at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, marking two decades of connecting people and destinations.”