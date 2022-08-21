Wizz Air aborts take-off at Eindhoven Airport after birdstrike

Bart Noëth
In the evening of Sunday 21 August, a Wizz Air Airbus A320 (registered HA-LYI) was supposed to operate flight W62274 between Eindhoven, The Netherlands and Budapest, Hungary. But a birdstrike during take-off roll disrupted the schedule.

The aircraft stopped on the runway and emergency services rushed to the aircraft, which had overheated brakes due to the emergency stop.

The 180 passengers safely left the aircraft, it’s unclear if the flight will operate to Budapest this evening.

