Widerøe summer routes are ready for booking – Bergen-Brussels to launch on 12 April

It seems like Widerøe has seen some ups and downs in recent years but is adapting well to market changes. The increase in cabin factor and unit income despite challenges like weather and traffic cancellations is impressive. The milestones achieved in 2023, such as securing parts of the FOT route network and the acquisition by Norwegian, indicate a positive turn for the company.

The early bookings for 2024, especially for holiday travel, reflect a growing market and increased demand. The strategic adjustments in route offerings, considering customer feedback, show a commitment to meeting passenger preferences. Extending midsummer routes based on customer feedback is a great way to cater to their needs.

The planned routes for the upcoming summer of 2024, especially to popular destinations like Bergen, Alicante, Nice, and Torp, indicate a focus on both domestic and international travel, aligning with market demands. Direct routes from Oslo to Helgeland and Lofoten during the summer holidays also respond well to the wish lists of travellers. A direct route between Bergen and Brussels, operating twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 12 April, is of special interest for both Belgians and Norwegians.

It seems like Widerøe is on the right track with its market analysis and strategic decisions, aiming for sustainable profitability in the aviation industry.