Widerøe launches new routes from Bergen and Torp, Norway, to Florence, Nice and Palma de Mallorca

After two years of pandemic and limited foreign traffic, Widerøe is now turning its nose south and launching three new destinations. From Bergen to Florence, Nice and Palma de Mallorca. Nice is also launched as a separate direct route from Sandefjord Airport, Torp. To meet the rising demand in the market, the frequency between Bergen and Alicante will also be increased from one to three weekly departures during the summer period.

Widerøe continues the targeted investment based on the hub in Western Norway and is now expanding the route south to some of the Mediterranean’s most popular holiday destinations in Italy, France and Spain, respectively. The direct route to Florence is only operated by Widerøe in Norway, and has not been available as a direct route since 2008 – nor ever as a direct route from Flesland.

After two years of strict travel restrictions internationally, it is clear that many are longing for a sunny stay abroad until the summer. With a fine-meshed grid from all over Norway to Bergen, the goal is to further develop the offer for holiday-hungry Norwegians. The three routes have good further connections with Widerøe’s other destinations – whether it should be tempting with Italian gelato in magnificent surroundings, promenades along the French Riviera or an ice-cold glass of sangria in Mallorca.

“For the past two years, the focus towards the summer holidays has naturally been on our destinations in Fjord and Northern Norway. We still see that Norwegians this year would like to go south for a change of environment. We maintain our good Norgesferie offer, but at the same time follow the demand of our customers, who are starving for a proper southern holiday with a sun factor guarantee“, says Christian Skaug, Commercial Director of Widerøe AS.

Overview:

The routes from Bergen to Florence and Palma de Mallorca have one weekly departure every Saturday.

The route from Bergen to Nice has three weekly departures, on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays respectively. The routes start on Saturday 25 June.

The route between Torp and Nice has two weekly departures on Wednesdays and Sundays, respectively. The route starts on Sunday 26 June.

The existing route between Bergen and Alicante will have two extra weekly departures, on Tuesdays and Thursdays respectively. We thus fly this route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays (before only Sunday).

* All routes will be flown with our jets with 110 seats, Embraer 190-E2.

Timetable

Bergen – Florence (FLR): Saturdays at 07:50 (arrival 10:50)

Florence – Bergen: Saturdays at 11:35 (arrival 14:30)

Bergen – Palma de Mallorca (PMI): Saturdays at 15:15 (arrival 18:50)

Palma de Mallorca (PMI) – Bergen: Saturdays at 19:35 (arrival 23:10)

Bergen – Nice (NCE): Mondays at 07:00 (arrival 10:05), Fridays at 08:00 (arrival 11:05), Saturdays at 17:15 (arrival 20:20)

Nice (NCE) – Bergen: Mondays at 10:45 (arrival 13:40), Fridays at 11:45 (arrival 14:40), Saturdays at 21:00 (arrival 23:55)

Bergen – Alicante (ALC): Saturdays at 08:10 (arrival 11:50)

Alicante (ALC) – Bergen: Saturdays at 08:35 (arrival 12:15)

Torp – Nice (NCE): Wednesdays and Sundays at 16:30 (arrival 19:25)

Nice (NCE) – Torp: Wednesdays and Sundays at 20:05 (arrival 22:55)