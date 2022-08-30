Widerøe doubles capacity between Bergen and the Faroe Islands

Almost a year ago, Widerøe presented one new destination on the route map. Torshavn on the Faroe Islands got a direct route from Bergen. Old ties, shared history and growing relationships were strengthened with a direct route to Norway. From two weekly round trips in September 2021, Widerøe has increased the frequency and from today offers five weekly departures.

At 14:15 this afternoon, Captain Jensen and First Officer Christensen will fly over the Norwegian Sea where the Vikings travelled with passengers to the Faroe Islands. The travellers come from all over the country, Tromsø, Oslo and Western Norway. On the return journey, there are passengers going on with international flights, northward and southward, but also visitors to Bergen. With today’s departure, Widerøe is now increasing the frequency by one further weekly departure to a total of five.

Throughout the period that began with the acquisition of new jets, Widerøe has built Bergen Airport as a hub for its routes both internationally, but also between the fjord and the north. Good further connections to Widerøe’s route network and simultaneity of routes on Flesland contribute to shorter journey times for travellers.

The company introduced two weekly departures in September 2021. With the increase of a Tuesday departure, there will now be flights between Bergen and Torshavn on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Many opportunities for travellers who want to experience the Faroe Islands, Western Norway or Norway without having to take many days off. In addition, the frequent frequencies provide more choice for business travellers and crew changes for oil and offshore employees.

Bergen-Faroe Islands WF290 – Tuesday and Wednesday at 14:15 (arrival 15:00) Bergen-Faroe Islands WF290 – Monday, Friday and Sunday at 11:15 (arrival 12:00) Faroe Islands-Bergen WF291 - Tuesday and Wednesday at 15:30 (arrival 18:10) Faroe Islands-Bergen WF291 - Monday, Friday and Sunday at 12:25 (arrival 15:05)

