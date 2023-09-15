Norwegian’s purchase of Widerøe faces temporary obstacle

Norwegian’s bid to acquire Widerøe, Norway’s third-largest airline, has hit a temporary snag as the Norwegian Competition Authority requires more time for assessment. The authority has expressed concerns that the acquisition could result in higher prices and reduced options for Norwegian air passengers.

The decision to delay approval has prompted Norwegian to acknowledge the need for additional time and express optimism about the case’s outcome. They have emphasised the positive dialogue with the Norwegian Competition Authority and its access to third-party information.

Widerøe, on the other hand, considers the delay reasonable, given the substantial volume of information and data involved. They remain confident that a thorough review will ultimately lead to a positive conclusion.

The Norwegian Competition Authority now has until November 17 to make its final determination. Norwegian aims to acquire Widerøe for NOK 1.125 billion, with plans for both airlines to continue operating under their respective brands.

Norwegian argues that competition will suffer if the purchase is not approved, as Widerøe might struggle to maintain its extensive route network independently. The authority’s decision will have significant implications for the Norwegian aviation market.