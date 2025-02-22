Norwegian Police investigate Widerøe flight incident in Molde

Norwegian police have launched an investigation after Widerøe flight WF516 from Bergen to Molde (De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 reg. LN-WDP) was forced to turn back due to severe turbulence on Friday night, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Passengers reported a sudden drop in altitude before the aircraft returned to Bergen. One passenger and one crew member sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance upon landing.

Widerøe confirmed that affected passengers were offered hotel accommodation and rebooked on a new flight. The flight carried 62 passengers, and some reportedly hit the overhead baggage compartments during the turbulence.