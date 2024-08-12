Lufthansa Group and Widerøe enter into codeshare partnership, including on Bergen-Brussels route

The route networks of the Lufthansa Group and Widerøe are connected through a new codeshare agreement. With one ticket, journeys from 11 airports across Norway will be connected in a worldwide route network via Lufthansa’s hubs.

Norwegian regions will soon be better connected with a global aviation network when the Lufthansa group and Widerøe become partners. The companies have recently signed a codeshare agreement with effect from 1 September 2024. Initially, eleven of Widerøe’s routes to Bergen, Trondheim and Tromsø (see the list below) will be connected with a Lufthansa flight to the hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, and from there on to around 250 of the Lufthansa Group’s destinations. Selected Widerøe departures will have both a Widerøe route number (WF) and a Lufthansa route number (LH).

In addition, Lufthansa will put its route number on Widerøe’s international flights from Widerøe’s hub in Bergen to the Lufthansa group’s hubs in Munich and Brussels, which will provide a connection to Brussels Airlines and selected routes in Africa.

Thanks to the collaboration with Widerøe, the Lufthansa group will be able to offer a new route network in Norway. The collaboration with the most traditional airline in Norway will ensure flexible and easy access to airports where it has not been possible to book travel with Lufthansa until now. The commercial agreement makes it possible to connect a domestic flight with Widerøe with a flight with Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines or Brussels Airlines.

“We are very happy to be able to collaborate with Widerøe. We want to get as close as possible to the ‘doorstep’ of our customers, especially in Norway. Over the past few years, we have increased the capacity of the Lufthansa group by 26 percent. Now, with Widerøe, we can offer Lufthansa tickets to many more regional and smaller airports throughout Norway,” says Flemming Nordestgaard, General Manager Norway and Denmark, Lufthansa Group.

“We are excited to join Lufthansa’s global sales and distribution channels. This will strengthen our international routes and give our travellers access to new markets. The codeshare agreement enables Lufthansa’s customers to travel seamlessly domestically and internationally when booking flights to and from our unique and popular destinations. This partnership will benefit both the Lufthansa Group’s and Widerøe’s customers,” says commercial director Christian Skaug in Widerøe.

Lufthansa’s airlines have already expanded their own network in Norway in recent years, and this summer are offering flights to five major airports in Norway with more than 90 connections each week. This will now be significantly improved with these new codeshare connections, so that Lufthansa’s codeshare flight number will be set on 69 Widerøe-operated flights on the following routes:

New Lufthansa codeshare connections from Bergen to

Kristiansand (KRS)

Stavanger (SVG)

Haugesund (HAU)

Florø (FRO)

Ålesund (AES)

Molde (MOL)

Kristiansund (KSU)

Trondheim (TRD)

Bodø (BOO)

Tromso (TOS)

Munich/Germany (MUC)

Brussels/Belgium (BRU)

New Lufthansa codeshare connections from Trondheim to

Bodø (BOO)

Ålesund (AES)

New Lufthansa codeshare connections from Tromsø to

Bodø (BOO)

Hammerfest (HFT)

Alta (ALF)