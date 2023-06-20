Eve and Widerøe extend partnership, aiming to launch eVTOL operations in Scandinavia with up to 50 aircraft

Eve Air Mobility has extended its partnership with Widerøe Zero, an initiative by Widerøe focused on sustainable aviation. The partnership aims to launch electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations in Scandinavia, utilising up to 50 aircraft.

The agreement, solidified through a Letter of Intent (LOI), includes a comprehensive service and operation solutions package, as well as the implementation of Eve’s Urban Air Traffic Management (Urban ATM) software. The collaboration aims to drive sustainable air travel, reduce carbon emissions, and create a more accessible transportation ecosystem for Scandinavian communities.

Eve will provide services such as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), battery lifecycle management, and data integration solutions. The LOI also involves the utilisation of Eve’s Urban ATM software for optimised flight operations and collaboration on the Air Mobility Labs project to develop tailored air mobility concepts.

The partnership aligns with Widerøe Zero’s commitment to environmental sustainability and Norway’s goal of achieving carbon-neutral aviation by 2040.