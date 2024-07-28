Crack in windscreen forces emergency landing of Widerøe flight in Hammerfest

Flight WF910, operated by Widerøe with a DHC Dash 8-100 registered LN-WIP, was en route from Tromsø to Honningsvåg, Norway, when a crack was discovered in the cockpit windscreen. This necessitated a safety landing at Hammerfest Airport at 13:31 on Sunday.

The aircraft had 21 passengers and three crew members on board. Upon discovering the crack, the crew followed standard procedure by declaring a mayday and landing at the nearest airport.

Widerøe’s press contact, Satha Sritharan, confirmed the incident and noted that passengers were briefed by the captain and allowed to ask questions. An additional plane will be dispatched to transport the passengers to their original destination, Honningsvåg, while the affected aircraft undergoes a technical inspection in Hammerfest.