Competition concerns loom over Norwegian’s potential Widerøe acquisition

André Orban
The Norwegian Competition Authority is apprehensive about Norwegian’s acquisition of Widerøe potentially hampering competition in the air travel market.

Concerns about increased prices and reduced options for passengers have prompted considerations to prohibit the acquisition. Despite Norwegian proposing remedies related to ground services, they haven’t fully addressed the competition concerns identified by the Authority. The Authority has issued a detailed warning to the involved parties, setting a deadline for their responses and aiming for a final decision by January 3, 2024.

