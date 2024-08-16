Why passenger weight matters for safe and efficient air travel

Airlines occasionally weigh passengers, sparking curiosity, but it’s all about safety and efficiency. Aircraft must comply with strict weight limits, which include passengers, luggage, fuel, and more. Since weighing everyone individually before each flight is impractical, airlines use standard average weights, periodically updated to reflect trends.

Weight impacts takeoff, landing distances, fuel consumption, and how much cargo an aircraft can carry. Balance is equally crucial, as it ensures the aircraft’s stability and control. Pilots review detailed weight and balance data before each flight, making adjustments if needed.

Recent studies confirm that the current average passenger weight of 84 kg remains accurate, keeping EU regulations on aviation reliable.

Source: EASA