WestJet’s new service between Toronto and Edinburgh takes off

Airline celebrates the launch of new connection between Canada and Scotland in advance of busy summer travel season

WestJet today, is celebrating the launch of service to Edinburgh with the departure of WS16 from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) at 21:25 local time last night. With the addition of the airline’s latest connection to Europe, WestJet will now fly non-stop to five European destinations from Toronto this summer including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin, London–Gatwick and Barcelona, Spain.

“We are thrilled that Edinburgh is the final European connection to inaugurate from Toronto this summer, rounding out the restoration of our network and strengthening our offerings from Toronto. These cities are some of the world’s most vibrant and iconic destinations and we are working diligently as demand for international travel continues to ramp up,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “Seamless connectivity between Europe and Canada is critical to the recovery of Canada’s travel and tourism industry. We look forward to welcoming more Canadians and global guests on board this summer as we continue to restore our network to pre-pandemic levels.”

“The launch of this route is cause for celebration, not only because it connects our valued passengers with the capital of Scotland, but also because it rounds out WestJet’s European service for the summer at Toronto Pearson,” says Janik Reigate, Director of Strategic Customer Relationships at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “As the public begins to think about where their summer adventures will take them, WestJet’s suite of European destinations is the perfect choice for an unforgettable vacation.”

WestJet’s newest transatlantic flight will operate during peak season, three-times weekly. WestJet currently offers service to two Scottish destinations with service from Toronto to Edinburgh and Glasgow and flights between Halifax and Glasgow.