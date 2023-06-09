WestJet to close its low-cost unit Swoop

Canadian airline WestJet has announced the integration of its discount carrier, Swoop, into its mainline operations. The move follows the ratification of a recent agreement with WestJet’s pilots, which includes raises and improved seniority and compensation terms for Swoop pilots.

Existing Swoop flights will continue as scheduled until the end of October, after which Swoop employees will transition to WestJet.

While this decision expands WestJet’s ability to serve a wider range of customers, industry experts note that the elimination of Swoop as a low-cost carrier will limit options for cost-conscious travellers.

There is speculation that WestJet may consider similar integration with another recently acquired discount airline, Sunwing.