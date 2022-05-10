WestJet takes off from Calgary for Rome Fiumicino

New connection between Alberta and Italy marks a major recovery milestone as demand for international travel and inbound tourism ramps up

WestJet last night launched its long-awaited service to Rome with the departure of WestJet flight WS32 from YYC Calgary International Airport at 18:20 local time. This first-ever scheduled connection between Calgary and Rome, operated on WestJet’s 320-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, marked a major milestone in the recovery of Alberta’s travel and tourism industry and was celebrated alongside The Honourable Rajan Sawhney, Alberta’s Minister of Transportation and Bob Sartor, President and CEO, YYC Calgary Airport Authority.

“The launch of our highly anticipated Calgary–Rome service is an incredible milestone for both WestJet and our guests, as we’ve been looking forward to this moment, for more than two years,” said Angela Avery, WestJet, Executive Vice-President, External Affairs. “With its rich history and culture, it is no surprise that our guests are eager to visit Rome. We are thrilled to provide Western Canadians with increased connectivity to this incredible city. We are also excited to bring guests from Rome to visit Canada and assist with the recovery of Canada’s vital tourism industry.”

WestJet’s new service to and from Rome rounds out the airline’s enhanced investments in Alberta’s transatlantic connectivity and is providing Alberta with a 43 per cent increase in WestJet’s service to Europe, compared to 2019. With five European destinations to explore, Western Canadians and northwestern based Americans can now seamlessly connect to Rome, Paris, Dublin and both London–Heathrow and Gatwick from WestJet’s convenient Calgary hub. This new connection will further expedite Canada’s travel and tourism recovery as international visitors benefit from a convenient non-stop flight to experience the vibrancy of what Alberta and Canada have to offer.

“WestJet continues to be a true Alberta success story. This new step, expanding its international offerings with a direct flight to Rome will create new opportunities for Albertans to see the world,” said Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta. “WestJet’s continued growth is another sign of Alberta’s recovery, as our tourism industry gets back on its feet after two tough years.”

WestJet’s service to Rome will operate during peak season up to three times weekly. The flight was originally set to launch in May of 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Route Peak frequency Start date Departure Arrival Calgary – Rome 3x weekly May 7, 2022 18:20 11:55 Rome – Calgary 3x weekly May 8, 2022 13:55 16:19

WestJet Cargo increases offerings between Canada and Italy

Working in tandem with WestJet’s commercial between Calgary and Rome, WestJet Cargo will offer approximately 120 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity directly between Calgary and Rome on the airline’s 787-9 Dreamliner. WestJet Cargo’s shipments will provide increased capacity for a diverse array of products including luxury fashion products, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce. Prior to the launch of the flight, in 2021 alone, WestJet Cargo facilitated the delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of cargo to and from Italy to destinations across Canada and the United States.