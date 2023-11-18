WestJet returns seasonal transatlantic service to Halifax with non-stop connectivity to Dublin, Edinburgh and London

WestJet announced the return of its seasonal transatlantic service to Halifax, offering non-stop flights to Dublin, Edinburgh, and London Gatwick. This move, facilitated by the expansion of their Boeing 737 MAX fleet, aims to unlock new opportunities for Halifax’s business, tourism, and leisure sectors.

The airline emphasised the importance of these connections, highlighting the strengthening of global ties, tourism, and business economies for the region. WestJet’s commitment to Halifax and Atlantic Canada is underlined by its efforts to enhance leisure travel options and facilitate connections between people and places.

This reinstated service is part of WestJet’s strategy to bolster the tourism pipeline between Nova Scotia and Europe, contributing to the region’s growth and connectivity. The route to Edinburgh had never been operated before.