WestJet launches Halifax-Barcelona non-stop flights for Summer 2025

By
André Orban
-
0
0

WestJet is introducing a new seasonal non-stop route between Halifax (YHZ) and Barcelona (BCN), starting June 27, 2025. Operating four times weekly until late September, this marks the first-ever direct connection between Atlantic Canada and Spain.

This route is poised to become a favourite among travellers eager to explore Spain and beyond,” said John Weatherill, WestJet’s EVP and CCO. The airline is expanding its transatlantic offerings from Halifax, now including Amsterdam, Paris, and Barcelona, alongside returning routes to London, Dublin, and Edinburgh.

Halifax Airport Authority welcomes the new service, highlighting its potential to boost tourism between Atlantic Canada and Europe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.