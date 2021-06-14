WestJet introduces service from Calgary to Amsterdam

New flight to begin August 5 on airline’s 787 Dreamliner

WestJet today announced that it is expanding its international network to include one of the world’s most connected cities, Amsterdam, Netherlands. As the airline with the most flights from Calgary, the new service from WestJet’s hub will operate on the 787 Dreamliner, starting August 5, 2021.

“We are committed to putting international investments in place, as leaders of the travel and tourism industry, to support a safe restart to international travel and further Canada’s economic recovery,” said John Weatherill, WestJet, Chief Commercial Officer. “With flights set to begin later this summer, we look forward to helping connect Canadians to their loved ones in Europe, while continuing to provide affordable options for those who want to visit or reconnect with friends and family across our great country.”

WestJet’s service between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) will operate two times weekly beginning August 5, 2021, and will increase to three times weekly as of September 9.

“Alberta is ready to be open for summer, and this announcement from WestJet shows how close we are to having international travellers come back to Alberta,” said Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy, Innovation, Government of Alberta. “New routes will boost our tourism industry when it needs it most and once again showcase Alberta to the world with safe travel.”

“This year, our guests will have another direct option from Calgary to a bustling centre of commerce and culture,” said Bob Sartor, President & CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. “WestJet’s new route from their home and hub at YYC to Amsterdam will connect Calgarians to Europe and Europeans to Alberta through one of the best-connected airports in the world.”

The route will be operated on WestJet’s 787 Dreamliner, featuring the airline’s lie-flat seats available in the business cabin along with on-demand dining and entertainment. The new service is timed to ensure that transatlantic flights departing from Calgary to Amsterdam are scheduled to support late-day departures and daytime arrivals. Convenient connections are available via Amsterdam to dozens of world-class destinations, including Athens, Berlin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Vienna, Venice and more.

“We are excited by the return of important international air routes to Alberta,” said David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta. “While we have had a long, warm relationship with Dutch travellers looking to explore our part of the world, Amsterdam is also a key feeder hub for travellers from all across Europe. We look forward to working with WestJet as they broaden their global routes to Alberta.”

787 service to London, Gatwick returns in July

As of July, WestJet will be operating to London, Gatwick (LGW) from Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ). Service from Calgary will operate two times weekly, while flights from Toronto will depart three times weekly.

With Safety Above All, WestJet launched its Travel Ready Series aimed to welcome guests back to travel. Travel Ready was created to ensure guests are equipped and prepared with the information they need to enjoy a smooth and safe return to the skies.

Details of WestJet’s service between Calgary and Amsterdam:

Route Frequency Start Date Calgary – Amsterdam 2x weekly Aug. 5 – Sept. 5, 2021 3x weekly Sept. 9 – October 31, 2021 Amsterdam – Calgary 2x weekly Aug. 6 – Sept. 6, 2021 3x weekly Sept. 10 – November 1, 2021

Details of WestJet’s service to London, Gatwick: