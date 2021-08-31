WestJet introduces new flights to Scotland from Toronto

Airline adds Toronto to Edinburgh to its international network and new non-stop service between Glasgow and Toronto

WestJet today announced a new service between Toronto and Scotland with the addition of non-stop flights to Edinburgh and Glasgow beginning in Spring 2022. Adding to the airline’s international destination map, service between Edinburgh and Toronto is set to launch on June 2, 2022, while flights between Glasgow and Toronto will begin on May 20, 2022.

“As we continue to rebuild our international network, we’re pleased to offer our guests new options to connect via our Toronto hub for business and leisure to these incredible cities,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “This spring, guests on both sides of the Atlantic will benefit from more choices and lower fares when travelling between Canada and Scotland.”

With the addition of Edinburgh to the airline’s international network, service between Toronto (YYZ) and Edinburgh (EDI) is set to operate three times weekly effective June 2, 2022, while service between Toronto and Glasgow (GLA) will operate four times weekly as of May 20, 2022.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Edinburgh to our international network and strengthening travel and tourism between our two countries,” continued Weatherill. “Whether travellers are looking to discover Edinburgh’s enchanting castles and cobbled streets or exploring the vibrance of Toronto and beyond, we’re committed to introducing new destinations and routes to our network.”

By Spring 2022, WestJet will offer service to two Scottish destinations with service from Toronto to Edinburwesgh and Glasgow and the resumption of flights between Halifax and Glasgow.

Details of WestJet’s new services between Toronto and Scotland:

Route Frequency Start date Toronto-Glasgow 4x weekly May 20, 2022 Toronto-Edinburgh* 3x weekly June 2, 2022

*New WestJet destination