WestJet expands transatlantic connections from St. John’s with new Paris route and Dublin service return

WestJet’s summer 2024 schedule introduces exciting transatlantic routes for St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. Highlights include a brand-new direct flight to Paris, the return of the popular Dublin service, and expanded flights to London (Gatwick).

These additions position St. John’s International Airport (YYT) as a key gateway to Europe and a strategic hub for international travel.

Key Route Details

St. John’s–Paris : Weekly service (Saturdays), May 18–October 19.

: Weekly service (Saturdays), May 18–October 19. St. John’s–Dublin : Twice weekly (Wednesdays and Saturdays), May 22–October 23.

: Twice weekly (Wednesdays and Saturdays), May 22–October 23. St. John’s–London (Gatwick): Increased to four weekly flights, April 28–October 25.

WestJet’s Vice-President, Andy Gibbons, highlighted the importance of these connections for local tourism, economic growth, and community feedback. Dennis Hogan, CEO of the St. John’s International Airport Authority, and Premier Andrew Furey also lauded the expanded schedule as a significant boost for Newfoundland and Labrador’s economy and global accessibility.

These enhancements reflect WestJet’s ongoing commitment to supporting YYT and solidifying its role as a vital link between North America and Europe.