WestJet expands Calgary–Tokyo service to daily year-round; adds Osaka and Nagoya via Japan Airlines codeshare

WestJet will extend its Calgary–Tokyo Narita route to daily year-round service starting October 27, 2025, following strong demand from both Canadian and Japanese travellers. Operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the route is part of WestJet’s push to strengthen Calgary’s role as a transpacific hub.

In addition, an expanded codeshare with Japan Airlines now offers WestJet passengers seamless connections beyond Tokyo to Osaka (Itami) and Nagoya—complete with single-ticket booking, baggage transfers, and WestJet Dollars accrual.