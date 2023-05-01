WestJet celebrates inaugural flight to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, its first route to Asia

Canadian airline, WestJet, celebrated its inaugural flight from Calgary to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, marking the first time the airline has touched down in Asia.

The new route on the airline’s 787 Dreamliner will operate three times a week until October 28 and will return in spring 2024.

The service offers a range of amenities including Western and Japanese inflight meals, Japanese entertainment options, and Japanese announcements and menus.

The new route provides opportunities for business, leisure, and cargo customers, as well as boosting Alberta’s visitor economy.