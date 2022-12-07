Westjet Cargo confirms the launch of four Boeing 737-800 freighters on March 26, 2023

WestJet Cargo, the air cargo division of WestJet, has spent the last few months putting a solid structure in place in order to take its cargo activities to another level.

Today, WestJet Cargo is able to confirm the launch of 4 dedicated Boeing 737-800 freighters on March 26, 2023, to massively increase its operations, thereby meeting the growing demand of the Canadian market.

Kirsten De Bruijn, WestJet Executive Vice President of Cargo is confident about the future: “WestJet Cargo is about to enter a very promising and exciting period in its development. The arrival of our new fleet will enable us to meet the rising demand of the Canadian market, more than ever before.”

2023 will undoubtedly be a significant year for WestJet Cargo. Further announcements about the forthcoming launch will be issued very soon.