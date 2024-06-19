WestJet cancels flights ahead of potential strike by maintenance engineers

Proactive measures aim to minimise disruption for passengers

The WestJet Group has begun cancelling and consolidating flights in response to an anticipated strike by WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Tech Ops employees. This action is intended to safely park aircraft and facilitate clear communication with passengers to avoid stranding them.

The airline is waiting for the Canadian Industrial Relations Board’s (CIRB) response on whether to refer WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) to arbitration under the Canada Labour Code, which could prevent the strike.

WestJet President and COO Diederik Pen expressed disappointment over the situation, citing a breakdown in the bargaining process despite a proposed agreement that included a 30-40% pay increase, making the engineers the highest paid in Canada.

In the next 48 hours, WestJet plans a phased and safe parking of aircraft, resulting in around 40 flight cancellations affecting approximately 6,500 passengers. Efforts are being made to re-accommodate affected travellers.

Passengers are advised to check flight status updates on WestJet’s website before heading to the airport.