WestJet adds direct connectivity between Seoul and Calgary to summer 2024 schedule

WestJet revealed plans to connect Calgary and Seoul with thrice-weekly flights using the 787 Dreamliner this summer, strengthening Calgary’s status as an intercontinental hub. This expansion aims to foster business, tourism, and cargo ties between Western Canada and Asia.

The airline launched a sweepstakes for a round-trip flight to Seoul and is inviting Canadians to sign up for flight notifications.

WestJet has also enhanced connectivity between Calgary and Tokyo’s Narita Airport, offering daily service. WestJet’s move aligns with its support for business relations across the Pacific and the goal of providing more options to explore Asia’s culture and landscapes.

Their Cargo division sees the direct Seoul link as an opportunity to improve exports and imports, fostering market connections for businesses. Political figures and airport officials express enthusiasm for the economic and cultural benefits this connection brings between Alberta, Canada, and South Korea.