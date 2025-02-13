WestJet and Lufthansa Technik forge multi-billion-dollar deal for engine maintenance facility in Calgary

WestJet has signed a multi-billion-dollar agreement with Lufthansa Technik to provide engine maintenance services for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. The 15-year contract is the largest in WestJet’s history and will see the establishment of a new engine repair facility in Calgary.

This state-of-the-art facility will be dedicated to servicing CFM LEAP-1B engines, including a modern test cell—the first of its kind in Canada—set to begin operations in 2027. The agreement is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the region and support Alberta’s growing aerospace sector.

The collaboration highlights the importance of Western Canada as a key aerospace hub, with strong support from local governments and various partners. The Government of Alberta, Canada Infrastructure Bank, and Calgary Economic Development have all played critical roles in bringing this project to fruition. The new facility will drive innovation, particularly in the area of next-generation engines, and is set to become a cornerstone of Calgary’s aviation infrastructure, ensuring airlines have access to efficient, cost-effective maintenance services.

This partnership also aligns with Lufthansa Technik’s “Ambition 2030” strategy to expand its global footprint and enhance maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, particularly for the LEAP-1B engine. By establishing a significant presence in Calgary, Lufthansa Technik aims to bolster its quick-turn capabilities and provide crucial support for North American airlines. The project not only supports WestJet’s regional development goals but also strengthens Calgary’s position as a global leader in aviation innovation.