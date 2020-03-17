[Coronavirus] WestJet suspends all international routes from 23 March

On 16 March, Prime Minister Trudeau made an explicit declaration to all Canadians abroad that it is time to come home. Based on this statement and the recommendations to Canadians to control the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, WestJet made impactful decisions related to its operations.

On Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, WestJet will suspend scheduled commercial operations for all international and transborder flights for a 30 day period. To be clear, this means that its final commercially scheduled flights from international and transborder destinations will launch on Sunday night by 11:59 p.m. local time; after that, the airline will be operating rescue and repatriation flights with its partners. As of tonight, international and transborder tickets are no longer available for sale during this 30 day period.

On Wednesday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, WestJet will suspend all outbound international ticket sales for travel until Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, so the airline will no longer send Canadians out of the country and can instead focus on bringing them home.

In addition, WestJet will also reduce its domestic schedule by approximately 50 per cent. At this point, all network changes are in place for the next 30 days.

Source: Statement from Ed Sims, WestJet President and Chief Executive Officer

16 March 2020