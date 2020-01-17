Canadian WestJet to launch seasonal flights between Halifax and Manchester, U.K.

Starting 5 June, Canadian carrier WestJet will launch a seasonal service between Halifax Airport, Canada and Manchester Airport, United Kingdom. The second-largest Canadian airline – behind Air Canada – will operate four times per week on the Boeing 737-700.
“The exuberance of Manchester, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution is apparent in its myriad of quaint markets, easily traversed green-and-waterways, boisterous pubs and culture laden architecture – shops, museums and world-famous events mark the launchpad of this dynamic and spirited city,” WestJet promotes.
|From
|To
|Frequency
|Start Dates
|Halifax
|Manchester
|4x weekly
|June 5, 2020
|Manchester
|Halifax
|4x weekly
|June 6, 2020