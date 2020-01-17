Canadian WestJet to launch seasonal flights between Halifax and Manchester, U.K.

Starting 5 June, Canadian carrier WestJet will launch a seasonal service between Halifax Airport, Canada and Manchester Airport, United Kingdom. The second-largest Canadian airline – behind Air Canada – will operate four times per week on the Boeing 737-700.

“The exuberance of Manchester, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution is apparent in its myriad of quaint markets, easily traversed green-and-waterways, boisterous pubs and culture laden architecture – shops, museums and world-famous events mark the launchpad of this dynamic and spirited city,” WestJet promotes.

From To Frequency Start Dates Halifax Manchester 4x weekly June 5, 2020 Manchester Halifax 4x weekly June 6, 2020