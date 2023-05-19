Canadian WestJet and unions reach agreement as strike is being called off

WestJet Group and the ALPA association representing the WestJet and subsidiary Swoop pilots have reached a tentative agreement on the second collective bargaining agreement between the two parties. A vote among the pilots will now decide on the ratification of the agreement.

As the discussions between both parties reached a stalemate position, the Canadian airline headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, was forced to cancel flights and ground aircraft. The airline will now ramp up again its operations. Passengers, however, remain encouraged to continue to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

On the agreement, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech – the former Austrian Airlines CEO – said: “The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of our valued pilots by providing meaningful improvements to job security and scope, working conditions and wages.”

“We appreciate we were able to arrive at a deal, however, recognize the impact on our guests and we sincerely appreciate their patience during this time. We are pleased to now return our focus to providing friendly, reliable and affordable air service to Canadians for years to come.”