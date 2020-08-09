Technical issue on Western Global Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-11F forces pilots to return to Brussels Airport

On 8 August, a Western Global Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-11F (registered N799JN) operated a cargo flight between Brussels, Belgium and Miami, United States. The aircraft, however, encountered a technical issue with its flaps.

After take-off, the MD-11F leveled off at 14,000 feet and headed to the North Sea to dump fuel. Subsequently, the aircraft returned to Brussels Airport for a safe landing.

The day before, the aircraft taxied to the runway but returned to the gate, indicating a technical issue with the aircraft.

Exactement ! L'avion aurait quand même voulu décoller hier matin mais a préféré refaire une maintenance. pic.twitter.com/lcGvy9cxe4 — Samuel (@samuelzerilli) August 8, 2020

The aircraft is still parked on the apron at moment of writing.