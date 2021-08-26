Algeria’s first low-cost WestAf plans to fly from Oran to 4 destinations in Spain and France

WestAf, Algeria’s first low-cost airline, plans to fly from Oran to Alicante and Barcelona (​​Spain) and Montpellier and Toulouse (France), in addition to domestic services.

The airline has a fleet of 5 De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s and would offer domestic flights from Algiers and Oran to destinations such as Béchar, Constantina, Gardaya and Tamanrasset.

WestAf, which is about to receive the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Algerian civil aviation authority, has within its plans to offer international services, initially to Spain and France. The chosen launch destinations would be Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Montpellier and Toulouse.

The arrival of WestAf to Spain is interesting, given that it will offer options in a poorly attended market.

In the case of France, it will arrive at currently unexplored routes, since the flights between the two countries connect Algiers, Oran, Bejaia and Annaba with Paris; and also to the Algerian capital with Lyon and Marseille.

Despite the presence of Air Algérie, most flights are between Europe and Algeria operated by European airlines: ASL Airlines France, Air France, Transavia France and Vueling.

According to WestAf, “the arrival of a 100% Algerian low-cost airline will be essential to make the Algerian destination attractive.” The company mentions that “80% of the services in West Africa in 2019 were operated by European and Middle Eastern companies.”

WestAf intends also to set up a low-cost carrier in The Gambia.