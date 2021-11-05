West Ham “shocked” by video showing fans chanting anti-Semitic abuse on flight to Belgium

A video has surfaced on social media showing West Ham United fans singing an anti-Semitic song on a (Ryanair) aircraft to Belgium as a Jewish man walks down the aisle to take his seat. The club from London said to be shocked about the scene and threatens the involved “fans” with a club ban.

The footage (as from 1:41) shows West Ham supporters starting to sing as the Jewish man passes: “I have foreskin, haven’t you?”

“West Ham United is shocked by the content of the video circulating on social media and condemns the behavior of those involved. The club is working with the airline and the relevant authorities to identify those involved,” said a spokesperson of the club. “We have a zero tolerance for any form of discrimination. All identified persons will be banned from the club indefinitely,” it sounds.

West Ham fans had flown to Belgium to watch their side play in the Europa League game against Belgian squad Genk. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.