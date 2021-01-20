Severely damaged West Atlantic UK Boeing 737-400 after hard touchdown at Exeter Airport, United Kingdom

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
419

On 19 January, a West Atlantic UK Boeing 737-400 freighter (registered G-JMCY) operated domestic cargo flight NPT05L between East Midlands Airport and Exeter Airport, United Kingdom. During landing at Exeter, however, the aircraft sustained extensive damage. 

On social media platforms, users indicate that the aircraft got damaged to this extent after a hard touchdown and that Royal Mail was unable to offload the cargo.

Following images appeared on social media:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.