Severely damaged West Atlantic UK Boeing 737-400 after hard touchdown at Exeter Airport, United Kingdom

On 19 January, a West Atlantic UK Boeing 737-400 freighter (registered G-JMCY) operated domestic cargo flight NPT05L between East Midlands Airport and Exeter Airport, United Kingdom. During landing at Exeter, however, the aircraft sustained extensive damage.

On social media platforms, users indicate that the aircraft got damaged to this extent after a hard touchdown and that Royal Mail was unable to offload the cargo.

Following images appeared on social media:

