Volotea adds a second aircraft to its Lille base

After inaugurating its base in Lille on April 1, Volotea announces the addition of a second aircraft, an Airbus A320

Volotea is the leading airline departing from Lille in terms of destinations and has created 43 direct jobs and 25 indirect jobs in Lille since the opening of its base in April.

Volotea, the airline of European regional capitals, continues its strong development in France and bases a second aircraft at Lille airport. With 24 destinations, including 12 exclusive ones, to 7 countries, Volotea is the leading airline departing from Lille in terms of destinations. From July 11, Volotea will operate 7 new routes, 6 of which are exclusive: Barcelona, ??Faro, Menorca, Athens, Rome, Malaga and Heraklion.

Volotea arrived in 2012 at Lille airport with 5 connections operated. Volotea records strong growth each year in its offer and in the number of passengers on its routes. In 10 years, Volotea has transported nearly a million passengers to and from Lille and has always been part of a constant, coherent and complementary growth to the existing Lille network. In 2022, Volotea inaugurated its new base at Lille airport on April 1, offering 4 times more destinations than in 2012, thus meeting the demand of travellers from the Hauts-de-France region. Volotea also plays an important role in the economic and social development of the Lille area, with the creation of 43 direct jobs and of 25 indirect jobs.

In total, the airline will offer this year nearly 550,000 seats to 24 destinations, including 12 exclusive ones from Lille airport, in 7 countries: Spain (Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, ??Menorca, Malaga), France (Ajaccio, Bastia, Bordeaux, Calvi, Figari, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Perpignan, Toulouse), Italy (Cagliari, Palermo, Venice, Rome), Bulgaria (Varna), Croatia (Split), Greece (Athens, Heraklion) and Portugal (Faro).

In 2022, Volotea plans historic development in Europe and France will represent almost 50% of the company’s activity, with a forecast of more than 5 million seats. The airline, which is preparing to celebrate its 10 years of presence in France, intends to play a major role in the economic and social development of the territories with the creation of more than 600 Volotea jobs in France in 2022, and 150 new local indirect jobs.

“The installation of a second aircraft at our new base in Lille, inaugurated only three months ago, is materialising much sooner than we had hoped. This is a strong and extremely positive signal, the marker of a real dynamic of resumption of economic, cultural, educational and tourist exchanges… More and more inhabitants of Hauts-de-France have been travelling with us over the past 10 years, which encourages us to further strengthen our offer to offer ever more seats, to ever more destinations in France and Europe. The objective is to connect the north of France to the greatest number of cities via direct flights and this, at prices that are always attractive. Our development in Lille makes us all the more proud that it is also synonymous with job creation and development of the local territory,” says Céline Lacroix, Head of International Development at Volotea

July 11, 2022