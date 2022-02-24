Volotea wins the public service delegation contract to operate the route between Tarbes-Lourdes and Paris-Orly for four years

Volotea is continuing its growth in France and will work to continue to deliver a service on the route between Tarbes-Lourdes and Paris-Orly, running departures from 1 June.

The airline won the contract after responding to the public invitation to tender conducted by the mixed syndicate Pyrénia within the framework of the Public Service Delegation defined by EU aviation regulations aiming to boost the region’s economy. Volotea is pursuing its growth strategy in France with this new route between Paris-Orly and Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrénées.

From 1 June 2022 until 31 May 2026, Volotea will be operating year-round flights between Paris and Lourdes, with two flights a day, in the morning and evening. The airline’s 156-seat Airbus A319s will be used for this direct route.

“We are thrilled to announce the continuation of this link between Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrénées and Paris-Orly and are proud to be able to offer a direct link with the capital, helping to relaunch Lourdes’ tourism industry, which hugely contributes to Hautes-Pyrénées’ and France’s appeal. This is part of our strategy to always offer more travel opportunities to more people at competitive prices. We are also delighted to make an active contribution to the region’s economic dynamism,” stated Carlos Muñoz, the founder and CEO of Volotea.

In order to satisfy travellers’ desires for a range of travel experiences, Volotea offers a range of prices tailored to passenger demand. With Standard, Combo and Combo Plus service packages available, customers can choose the services that suit them (such as luggage in the hold, seat choice, boarding method and snack options).

The airline, which is preparing to mark ten years of operations in France, intends to play a major role in these regions’ economic and social development.

You can soon buy tickets in France, on all of the usual distribution channels and on the Volotea website at www.volotea.com.