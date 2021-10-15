Volotea wins public service obligation bid for the routes between 3 airports in Sardinia and Milan & Rome

Volotea will operate a total of six routes connecting Sardinia to the mainland for at least seven months. Flights will start this Friday, October 15th until May 14th, 2022. The company will connect Cagliari, Olbia, and Alghero with Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports.

Volotea will open its third Sardinian base in Alghero, in addition to the Cagliari and Olbia bases.

The regional government of Sardinia announced that Volotea has been awarded with the tender to operate six routes: Alghero – Rome Fiumicino, Alghero – Milan Linate, Cagliari – Rome Fiumicino, Cagliari – Milan Linate, Olbia – Rome Fiumicino and Olbia – Milan Linate. The airline will operate these flights until May 2022 with a greater frequency in October, November, and December. Volotea offered a better deal than the other bidder, new state airline ITA.

The interest of Volotea in this region has been demonstrated throughout all these years of presence in Sardinia. The airline has carried more than 3,5 million of passengers from Cagliari and Olbia airports since 2012. Sardinia has always been present in the airline’s growth plans and for this reason, the company expresses its satisfaction with the resolution of this tender, which allows it to reinforce its presence in the region and its allegiance with its partners and employees in Italy.

The regional government of Sardinia launched an urgent tender to replace Alitalia on territorial continuity routes to mainland Italy once this airline goes out of business on October 14th, 2021. A large part of the flights abandoned by Alitalia will be taken over by ITA, the new airline of Italy. However, there were many uncovered routes, including these to/from Sardinia. Twelve airlines operating in Italy were invited to participate in the tender for the award of the service in the agreement of air connections from the 3 airports of Sardinia (Alghero, Olbia, Cagliari) to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate, in a public service obligation known in the country as territorial continuity.

After being unfairly excluded from the first tender, Volotea felt compelled to improve its offer to ensure the operation of the routes, presenting again the best offer. The airline has been chosen to operate the six routes for territorial continuity between the three island airports and the hubs of Rome and Milan.

“We are very satisfied with the result of this tender. Our interest in this region has been demonstrated throughout all these years of presence in Sardinia. We have carried more than 1,5 million passengers from Cagliari and more than 2 million from Olbia since 2012. These new six routes are a great opportunity for continuing with our objective of growth in this region. This demonstrates our commitment to the Sardinian market and its people, and to our many employees based there, who will be serving these routes.” said Carlos Munoz, Founder and CEO of Volotea.