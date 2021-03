Volotea will fly to 6 Algerian cities from Marseilles

Volotea is launching in September from Marseille airport 6 new routes to Algeria on which it will offer Marseille a total of 218,000 seats a year.

Volotea consolidates its growth in France by adding a new country to its network and expanding its offer at Marseille-Provence airport with six new Algerian destinations:

Oran: four flights per week from September 16

Sétif: two flights per week from September 16

Tlemcen: two flights per week from September 17

Annaba: two flights per week from September 18

Constantine: two flights per week from September 18

Béjaïa: two flights per week from September 18

by Aéroport Marseille Provence, le 11/03/2021