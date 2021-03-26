Volotea to become the only airline to link Gibraltar to a Spanish city, Bilbao

Volotea will launch an air route between Gibraltar and Bilbao twice a week from 2 July, on Tuesdays and Fridays. It will be the only route by plane that connects Gibraltar with a Spanish city.

The route will be operated by an Airbus A319. The flights will be subject to the restrictions imposed by the authorities at that time.

Another airline, Helity, began a helicopter route between Gibraltar and Malaga at the end of October last year, although it had to suspend it after a few weeks due to the pandemic.

Earlier, Iberia operated flights between Gibraltar and Madrid, a route that was suspended after two years by the Spanish airline due to its low profitability. Then Ándalus began to operate, linking the Rock with Madrid and also with Barcelona, ​​although for a short time.

“True to our vocation, we want to continue connecting small and medium-sized cities with great flexibility and to do so with maximum security. We are very happy to announce the opening of this new route that seeks to satisfy a demand that was not covered,” said Carlos Muñoz, Founder and CEO of Volotea.

Gibraltar Government Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and Port, Vijay Daryanani, welcomed the announcement: “I am delighted to see the addition of another airline serving Gibraltar and a new route opening up an entirely new catchment area. I am sure this announcement will be well received by our Gibraltar tourism industry and business community as this service creates more opportunities to attract visitors to the Rock. I am also sure that those who live in Gibraltar and the region will appreciate the possibility of visiting Bilbao and its surroundings. This will help generate even more shared prosperity for this area.”

Source: ABC de Sevilla