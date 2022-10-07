Volotea strengthens its offer to Italy with a new Paris CDG – Turin route

The airline Volotea is strengthening its Parisian offer by offering a new Paris Roissy Charles de Gaulle – Turin route for the end-of-year celebrations. This new route will be the airline’s third one from Paris to Italy.

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the airline Volotea offers its customers in the Paris region new direct access to Italy with the opening of a new route to Turin.

With two flights a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, the company intends to make the inhabitants of Ile de France enjoy the architectural and gastronomic jewels of Turin for the end-of-year celebrations. From December 8, travellers will be able to use this new route to the capital of Piedmont, a third connection for the company from Paris Charles de Gaulle, which continues to extend its offer on French territory.

Paris CDG – TRN flights are available for sale now through all distribution channels and on the Volotea website: www.volotea.com.

“We are very pleased to announce the launch of this new destination from Paris CDG and to enhance connectivity with Italy. We are committed to offering our passengers ever more choices for their journeys, especially during the Christmas period. This new destination illustrates our development ambitions from France, our main market, and more generally in Europe,” says Céline Lacroix, International Development Manager at Volotea.

October 6, 2022