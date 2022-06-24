Volotea reveals its 10th anniversary aircraft with a unique livery design to celebrate the next decade of its operations

Volotea, the airline of Europe’s medium-sized cities, is today presenting its 10th-anniversary commemorative aircraft named Lázaro Ros, after one of the company’s founders. The new livery both commemorates this milestone and symbolises Volotea’s next ten years. The aircraft’s metallic colour scheme represents the future of flying and all the opportunities it offers.

Saffron Brand Consultants (the firm that created the Volotea brand and recently was involved in the rebranding of Facebook Company as Meta) were asked to reinterpret Volotea’s livery and to design this commemorative A320 aircraft, giving it a futuristic touch but without losing the airline’s iconic Mediterranean identity. The metallic colour scheme used in the design aims to reflect the next ten years of Volotea. The colour gradient was achieved – passing from Volotea’s corporate red to metallic silver – using particles of mica for the metallic effect without interfering with aircraft systems.

“We really excited to be unveiling our new livery today. A design and engineering team at Volotea has been working for months to bring this aircraft to life. Everyone at Volotea is looking forward to seeing it flying!” commented Lazaro Ros, General Director and co-founder of Volotea.

“Volotea is a young and courageous airline with strong values. Planning this commemorative aircraft and overhauling the already disruptive and distinctive livery has been extremely exciting and lots of fun. We took this opportunity to ask ourselves what the livery would look like for the next ten years. We drew inspiration from the desire to continue along the path set ten years ago with great optimism, and to try to anticipate the next ten years of Volotea’s trajectory. There are major challenges on the horizon for the airline: their people, their passengers, the environment, so we wanted to design a lighter and even more optimistic livery than the previous one. Happy anniversary Volotea!” said Roberto Verona, Creative Director of Saffron.

Last summer, Volotea completed the transition to a 100% Airbus fleet, which has allowed the company to significantly improve its competitiveness and efficiency thanks to a single pilot licence, lower maintenance costs as well as simplified programming, monitoring and auditing.

Barcelona, 20 June 2022