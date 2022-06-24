Navigate
  • André Orban in Volotea On 24 June 2022, 14:47

Volotea reveals its 10th anniversary aircraft with a unique livery design to celebrate the next decade of its operations

The new aircraft has been named ‘Lázaro Ros’, after one of the company’s two co-founders. And the aircraft’s metallic colour scheme represents the future of flying and all the opportunities it offers.

