Volotea reports over 2.4 million passengers in Q3, a 23% reduction from last year

The company has achieved a 90.1% seat load factor in the third quarter, thanks to its strategic shift to domestic traffic.

Volotea has also announced very positive operational results, with high punctuality and client recommendation levels above 90%.

Despite the pandemic context, Volotea has shown outstanding commercial and operational results, thanks to a domestic and flexible offer, and up to date health and safety measures, in line with its client’s expectations.

The airline has shared today its third-quarter results, highlining the following data:

247 routes have been operated during the period among which 56 were new.

during the period among which 2,4 million seats have been sold, -23% versus 2019.

Just in August , Volotea has sold 1 million seats, only -9% versus previous year .

, Volotea has sold 1 million seats, only . Load factor reached 90% for the period (-7pp versus 2019).

for the period (-7pp versus 2019). Volotea has also shown strong results in its client’s indicators with a satisfaction rate of 90% (+6.7pp versus 2019).

40% of Volotea’s sales were ancillary revenues (+4pp versus 2019).

“We feel enormously proud of these results, which are very positive given the current context. Our strong performance proves the strength of our Strategy and Operations at a most challenging time for our industry. Volotea’s flexibility, and its ability to offer a solid domestic network in record time, has been key for this success, allowing us to maintain our activity levels close to the levels of last year. Moreover, we have worked hard to provide and guarantee the best operational integrity standards to all our customers, which is always Volotea’s main priority. Having been rated by our clients above at 90% recommendation level is the best reward we could think of” said Carlos Muñoz, Volotea’s Founder and CEO.

03/11/2020