Volotea posts historic summer record with more than 1.7 million passengers transported in France, a 39% growth in traffic compared to 2019

The airline of European regional capitals recorded over the period from June to August 2022 the largest offer in its history in France with a 28% increase in the number of its flights compared to 2019.

Banking on effective strategies, including the opening of two bases in Lille and Lourdes and 37 new routes, Volotea is playing a major role in the recovery of the sector in France, the company’s main market.

In this good dynamic, Volotea has thus created 150 jobs this year to reach 620 employees in France.

VOLOTEA, ENGINE OF GROWTH IN EUROPE

Across all of its markets in Europe, Volotea posted 6.5 million passengers transported between January and August 2022. A fine performance driven in particular by a seat offer enriched by 82% compared to the previous year and 31% compared to 2019 to reach 7.2 million seats offered. The company also has a 90% load factor on nearly 44,000 flights operated. On the strength of its results, Volotea is now one of the best-performing low-cost airlines, particularly in France this summer.

AN EXCEPTIONAL SUMMER IN FRANCE

For its summer report in France, Volotea announces excellent performance for summer 2022. With more than 1.7 million passengers transported between June and August, an increase of more than 31% compared to the previous year and 39% compared to the summer season of 2019.

Based on the development of its network with the launch of 37 new routes, the company served 184 destinations this summer, including nearly 48% of island connections, in its logic of strengthening connections between the continent and the islands.

With a load factor of 96% on nearly 11,500 flights operated, Volotea validates the opening of relevant routes that meet the needs of French people. Riding in parallel on the good momentum of the sector this year and the renewed attractiveness of intra-European destinations for travellers, the company has expanded its seat offer in France by 39% this season compared to 2019 to reach more 1.8 million seats available from its 8 French bases (Nantes, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Strasbourg, Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Tarbes-Lourdes).

“We are delighted with the performance of our summer activity, which represents an unprecedented and historic turning point for our company. These results reflect effective strategies defined during the Covid period, concerning the adaptation of our network, to offer the greatest number of connections between the regional capitals with few connections in Europe, at competitive prices. Today, we are particularly confident in our model and ready to continue with this good momentum,” said Carlos Muñoz, founder and CEO of Volotea.

Volotea also tends to play a major role in the economic and social development of the territories in which it operates and particularly in France, whose market represents more than 50% of the company’s activity. Volotea employs 620 people in France, including 150 positions created this year.

September 22, 2022