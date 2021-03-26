Volotea opens a new French domestic route from Lille to Nice

The new route will connect the capital of Flanders to the French Riviera 4 times a week

From June 3, 2021, Volotea will offer a new connection from Lille Airport to Nice. This new route is added to the 7 already existing domestic routes and will be operated 4 times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The company offers 27,000 seats for the summer on this new route. Tickets are already available at www.volotea.com.

Volotea is pursuing its strategy and strengthening its connections within France. After announcing last year the launch of 3 new routes at Lille airport to Toulouse, Nantes and Perpignan, Volotea is adding a new link this year that will directly link the north of France to the French Riviera. In addition to this new destination, Volotea will increase its capacity on its routes to Corsica. From Lille, Volotea will offer more than 186,000 seats this summer, a 98% increase in capacity compared to summer 2019.

“We are delighted to continue our development at Lille airport and to add this new route to our French domestic network which will connect the capital of Flanders to the French Riviera! We are eager to begin our summer operations between these two airports in the best health and safety conditions,” said Céline Lacroix, International Development Manager at Volotea.

In 2021 from Lille, Volotea serves 8 destinations: Ajaccio, Bastia, Figari, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Perpignan and Toulouse.

Barcelona, ​​March 25, 2021